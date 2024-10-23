Call For Establishment Of Small Industrial Estate Phase-II
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The establishment of small industrial estate phase-II, based on modern facilities, is necessary for promotion of industrial development in Sargodha.
This was stated by Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum in a statement issued here on Wednesday. The small industrial estate in Sargodha, a very backward area, was established in 1985, but could not be settled due to lack of basic facilities and apart from setting up a few industries, people have built godowns there.
He said that Sargodha chamber had identified four out of 10 square meters of land at 92 Morr with the support of PSIC for the establishment of Small Industrial Phase Two.
Which is the best place in every aspect. Khawaja Yasir Qayyum demanded from the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz that the land at 92 turn should be approved for the establishment of small industrial phase two on emergency basis.
He said for example that there are many opportunities for industrial development in Sargodha region which will encourage new investment and improve the local economy as well as provide new employment opportunities for the overall economic prosperity of Sargodha. The establishment of new industrial units would increase the production of products, the initiative would also help in skilling the youth and making the business environment more conducive.
