Call For Extending Date For Hajj Application

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Former member of Peshawar Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Javed Naseem Thursday urged the federal government and Ministry of Religious Affairs to extend the date of official receipt of Hajj applications

Talking to the media here, he said that it was very hard for thousands of people to apply for Hajj just within five days while it was also difficult for officials to handle so many applications in a very short span of time.

He said that due to short of time, thousands of people who want to perform Hajj are expected to be left or dropped, adding that due to the corona pandemic thousands of Muslims could not perform Hajj for two years.

He said that the Hajj quota under government scheme has been kept very low while the federal government has given very short time for submission of Hajj applications due to which several Muslims would be left deprived from performing Hajj this year.

He said the government should review the time period and extend it so that maximum Muslims could submit their applications within time and fulfill other formalities as required by Saudi Arabia.

