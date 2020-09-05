(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied valley on defense day Pakistan People's Party's minority MNA Naveed Amir Jeewa on Saturday said that the defense day would be observed by highlighting Indian army's atrocities committing in the occupied valley

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied valley on defense day Pakistan People's Party's minority MNA Naveed Amir Jeewa on Saturday said that the defense day would be observed by highlighting Indian army's atrocities committing in the occupied valley.

While talking to APP, he said the day taught us the lesson that the defense of the country could be strengthened only by making character as a role model, instead falling in discrimination of caste, color or creed. He said they were blessed with having strong army, thus no one could cast an evil eye towards the homeland. Like past, this year too, we pledged to render every type of sacrifice for our motherland whenever need arose.

Jeewa said Kashmir had emerged core issue on map of the world, adding that they would observe the day to reaffirm the country's support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

He hailed armed forces of the country were always ready to lay down their lives for the country's defense. He went on saying that during the war of 1965, our armed forces played vital role to keep the enemy at bay, protecting the border from coward attack of Indian forces during darkness of the night.

"The armed forces' capability to defend Pakistan got stronger than before and they will give a befitting reply if any enemy thought minutely to create misadventure in our homeland" he held.

He said Pakistan held great esteem to bravery of its warriors who had compelled enemy to lick the dust in its attack. India must remember the fact the armed forces were fully capable of defeating any kind of adventurism from external or internal elements, he maintained.