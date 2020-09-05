UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call For Highlighting Indian Atrocities In Occupied Valley On Defense Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:46 PM

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied valley on defense day

Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied valley on defense day Pakistan People's Party's minority MNA Naveed Amir Jeewa on Saturday said that the defense day would be observed by highlighting Indian army's atrocities committing in the occupied valley

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Call for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied valley on defense day Pakistan People's Party's minority MNA Naveed Amir Jeewa on Saturday said that the defense day would be observed by highlighting Indian army's atrocities committing in the occupied valley.

While talking to APP, he said the day taught us the lesson that the defense of the country could be strengthened only by making character as a role model, instead falling in discrimination of caste, color or creed. He said they were blessed with having strong army, thus no one could cast an evil eye towards the homeland. Like past, this year too, we pledged to render every type of sacrifice for our motherland whenever need arose.

Jeewa said Kashmir had emerged core issue on map of the world, adding that they would observe the day to reaffirm the country's support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

He hailed armed forces of the country were always ready to lay down their lives for the country's defense. He went on saying that during the war of 1965, our armed forces played vital role to keep the enemy at bay, protecting the border from coward attack of Indian forces during darkness of the night.

"The armed forces' capability to defend Pakistan got stronger than before and they will give a befitting reply if any enemy thought minutely to create misadventure in our homeland" he held.

He said Pakistan held great esteem to bravery of its warriors who had compelled enemy to lick the dust in its attack. India must remember the fact the armed forces were fully capable of defeating any kind of adventurism from external or internal elements, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack World Army Minority Border From

Recent Stories

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million ton ..

4 minutes ago

Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 513 new cases of Corona ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan possesses most advance defence technology ..

5 minutes ago

10 power pilferers booked in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Berlin-Warsaw Talk About Navalny Should be Checked ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.