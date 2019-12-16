Call for imparting modern skills to carpet manufacturing labour force

Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervaiz Hanif on Monday called for focusing on preparation of skilled labour force on modern lines while keeping in view its increased demand in Pakistan and abroad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervaiz Hanif on Monday called for focusing on preparation of skilled labour force on modern lines while keeping in view its increased demand in Pakistan and abroad.

Talking to the delegation of students who received training at the institute here, CTI chairperson said that the youth must be provided with foreign scholarships to enable them to learn modern skills instead of traditional patterns in their respective fields as per needed by foreign countries.

"Since skilled labour force is in great demand in the international market, the government should help get scholarships for them from foreign countries," he suggested.

Pervaiz Hanif said that Pakistani carpets had unique identity in the world due their design and quality, and "We have improve it further keeping in view the tendency of foreign buyers." He was of the view that Pakistan could regain its position of increased exports of hand-made Pakistani carpets. He suggested that the government must take the private skills training institutes on board prior to launching of any programme for the youth so as to make such initiatives more useful.