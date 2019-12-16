UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call For Imparting Modern Skills To Carpet Manufacturing Labour Force

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:33 PM

Call for imparting modern skills to carpet manufacturing labour force

Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervaiz Hanif on Monday called for focusing on preparation of skilled labour force on modern lines while keeping in view its increased demand in Pakistan and abroad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervaiz Hanif on Monday called for focusing on preparation of skilled labour force on modern lines while keeping in view its increased demand in Pakistan and abroad.

Talking to the delegation of students who received training at the institute here, CTI chairperson said that the youth must be provided with foreign scholarships to enable them to learn modern skills instead of traditional patterns in their respective fields as per needed by foreign countries.

"Since skilled labour force is in great demand in the international market, the government should help get scholarships for them from foreign countries," he suggested.

Pervaiz Hanif said that Pakistani carpets had unique identity in the world due their design and quality, and "We have improve it further keeping in view the tendency of foreign buyers." He was of the view that Pakistan could regain its position of increased exports of hand-made Pakistani carpets. He suggested that the government must take the private skills training institutes on board prior to launching of any programme for the youth so as to make such initiatives more useful.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Market From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Prolong detention walls can't deter Kashmirs strug ..

2 minutes ago

Shakeel Qadir posted as Additional Chief Secretary ..

2 minutes ago

166 employees of irrigation department transferred ..

2 minutes ago

Debt to GDP ratio to be brought down to 83 percent ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin chairs 15th syndicate meeting at Fatima ..

5 minutes ago

100 bottles of liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.