Call For Including Transgender, PWDs In Democratic Process

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 10:37 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :An awareness session was organized by the District voter's education committee here in the press club on Monday.

A large number of persons with disability and transgender attended the programme.

Azhar Hussain Taanwri, Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Yousuf Majidano, District Election Commissioner Hyderabad also participated in the awareness session.

They emphasized the need for including transgender and PWDs in the democratic process as they were also vital segments of society.

Participants were apprised that the Election Commission for the facilitation of people has established 21 centres in Hyderabad where people could get their vote registered and transfer relevant data.

They said that votes could be registered on temporary and permanent addresses mentioned in CNICs. Lal Muhammad Baloch and Chairperson of Active women forum Nazish Fatima were also present.

