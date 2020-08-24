The outbreak of Corona virus not only affected the trade and industry of Pakistan, but the financial market and major economic indicators in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):The outbreak of Corona virus not only affected the trade and industry of Pakistan, but the financial market and major economic indicators in the country.

This was stated by Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Khurram Ijaz said while chairing webinar on "Implications of Covid-19 on the Financial Market/Institutions of Pakistan" here at the Federation House on Monday.

He said the measures taken by State Bank of Pakistan to prevent the financial and economic impact of Corona virus are appreciable.

However, implementation of such measures were required to reach at the grass route level.

During discussion, Arjumand Qazi, Group Head (SME)- Pak Brunei Investment said that SBP had indeed extended maximum support to the trade and industry in term of designing and announcing effective financing schemes since April 2020, However, Commercial banks and other financial institutions were still reluctant to extend such facilities to rural businesses.

Khurram Shehzad renowned financial expert appreciated SBP's measure to decrease the interest rate from 13% to almost 7% in last 6 months.

It was high time that commercial banks, investment companies and other stakeholders of the financial market play their part in the economic and financial survival of the economy.

Hasan Raza, Head of Project Management in Research Department of Pakistan Stock Exchange said that PSX fell down to 27,000 index in February 2020 at the start of the lock down, but with the efforts of PSX management, the KSE index reached up to 40,000 points in August 2020.

He also shared information regarding newly launched mutual funds and new sukook bonds in 2020.

Zubair Haider Sheikh, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking-Dubai Islamic Bank said that as the country was moving back to normal activities amid ease of lock down in the economy, the commercial banks must come upfront to expand Temporary Economic Refinance Facility as well as long term financing schemes to the masses.

Managing Director of Arif Habib Commodities Ahsan Mahenti appreciating SBP's initiatives to fight the financial losses bared by the business during lock down.

However, there was still need of incentive driven policies to support the corporate sector as well.

The participants of the webinar also included Ali Kamal, Head of Research National Investment Trust (NIT), Imran Khali, Chairman Pak-Maldives Business Councils of FPCCI, Shabbir Mansha, Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on Custom Affairs, Amber Paracha Head of Credit Risk Management of Pak-Brunei Investment, representatives of various trade bodies and prominent members of FPCCI appreciated the initiative by FPCCI for conducting such informative seminars on various topics economic issues highlighting the problems and solutions which was highly commendable.