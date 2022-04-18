UrduPoint.com

Call For Integrated Endeavor To Discourage Tendencies Of Intolerance: Tahir Asharafi

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :All segments of the society should play vibrant role for reformation of the society because integrated efforts are needed to discourage and eliminate the tendencies of intolerance.

These views were expressed by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Asharafi.

The Chairman PUC was talking to prominent scholars, teachers, students and media persons at Jamia Abu Bakar Siddiq here on Monday.

He said that the reportedly increasing intolerance in the society is regrettable; therefore, all segments of the society should come forward to discourage it.

He said that the solution of the challenges which are being fronted to the country lies with the dialogue.

He said that the political and religious parties of Pakistan are a reality and the political and religious leaders should discourage the negative behaviors.

