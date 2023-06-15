UrduPoint.com

Call For Introducing Constructive Reforms In Balochistan's Health Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Call for introducing constructive reforms in Balochistan's health sector

The provincial leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Shams Hamzazai on Thursday urged the Balochistan government to introduce constructive reforms in the health sector to bring the province at par with other provinces

Talking to APP, the PPP leader stressed the need for taking prompt action for the provision of basic facilities, and cleanness in the hospitals.

Hamzazai said that the government should take stern action against the ghost and absent doctors and conduct inquiries against staffers and employees of the department for not performing their duties.

He requested the chief minister to take notice of the poor condition and lack of facilities in the public sector hospitals of the province.

He regretted that the Balochistan government could not initiate its cleanliness drive and renovation of the government hospitals in the province.

Balochistan government, he said had promised to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide equipment to fulfil the need of the hour but the situation was not conforming to the ground situation.

"The government should expedite efforts to ensure the availability of free medicines in public hospitals of the province as many people could not afford expensive medicines," he added.

Loralai the divisional headquarter has a teaching hospital but evidently, there was a lack of facilities in the hospital making it unable to cater heavy influx of patients in the area, he noted.

Due to the dearth of doctors in the government's hospitals and health units, the poor patients were compelled to visit private clinics for treatment, Hamzazai regretted.

The provincial government had reportedly spent billions of rupees on purchasing machinery and equipment for the tertiary care hospitals in Balochistan but the equipment remained unused, the political leader concluded.

