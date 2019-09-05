Call for introducing MFCA method to control industrial pollution

Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of National Productivity Organization (NPO) Abdul Ghaffar Khattak Thursday underlined the need for introducing Material Flow Cost Accounting (MFCA) methodology, a cost-effective method for recycling, to prevent the environmental pollution caused by industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of National Productivity Organization NPO ) Abdul Ghaffar Khattak Thursday underlined the need for introducing Material Flow Cost Accounting (MFCA) methodology, a cost-effective method for recycling, to prevent the environmental pollution caused by industrial sector.

Addressing a day-long conference here, he said the MFCA was used by the manufacturing companies to improve material efficiency through eco-friendly means.

The conference titled "APO-NPO International Conference on Green Productivity "Material Flow Cost Accounting," was jointly organized by Asian Productivity Organization and National Productivity Organization of Pakistan.

The CEO said the MCFA was also suitable for target and strategy formulation to data management, decision support, control, implementation and communication.

Abdul Ghaffar said the technological advancement and artificial intelligence were reshaping the landscape of industrialization worldwide, adding that innovative industrial revolution was the only solution to catch-up with the agile industrial development in this digital age.

He said wealth creating section of the economic pie in Pakistan required fundamental realignment.

After successfully accomplishing the development of demonstration companies (DEMO) project on energy efficiency and conservation (EE&C) during 2017-18, he said the NPO in collaboration with the APO, Japan had recently achieved another milestone by completing DEMO project on Material Flow Cost Accounting (MFCA).

The CEO said that three companies from different sectors of the economy were selected on their interest to become resource efficient including Grand Engineering Private Limited, Lahore from Engineering Sector, Asian food Industries Limited, Food & Beverages Sector and Islamabad Serena Hotel from service sector.

Japanese experts led this project and visited Pakistan multiple times during the project, he added.

The experts also shared Asian countries resource efficiency schemes, best practices and technologies that contributed to a sustainable development.

The CEO said the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) was playing a pivotal role in transforming the members' economies and had introduced a number of programs on smart transformation for industry, agriculture and services sector.

The APO programs on strategic foresight and development of productivity master plans were major breakthroughs for the APO member countries in the recent year, he added.

He appreciated efforts of all team members and stakeholders involved in the project.