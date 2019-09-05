UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call For Introducing MFCA Method To Control Industrial Pollution

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

Call for introducing MFCA method to control industrial pollution

Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of National Productivity Organization (NPO) Abdul Ghaffar Khattak Thursday underlined the need for introducing Material Flow Cost Accounting (MFCA) methodology, a cost-effective method for recycling, to prevent the environmental pollution caused by industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of National Productivity Organization (NPO) Abdul Ghaffar Khattak Thursday underlined the need for introducing Material Flow Cost Accounting (MFCA) methodology, a cost-effective method for recycling, to prevent the environmental pollution caused by industrial sector.

Addressing a day-long conference here, he said the MFCA was used by the manufacturing companies to improve material efficiency through eco-friendly means.

The conference titled "APO-NPO International Conference on Green Productivity "Material Flow Cost Accounting," was jointly organized by Asian Productivity Organization and National Productivity Organization of Pakistan.

The CEO said the MCFA was also suitable for target and strategy formulation to data management, decision support, control, implementation and communication.

Abdul Ghaffar said the technological advancement and artificial intelligence were reshaping the landscape of industrialization worldwide, adding that innovative industrial revolution was the only solution to catch-up with the agile industrial development in this digital age.

He said wealth creating section of the economic pie in Pakistan required fundamental realignment.

After successfully accomplishing the development of demonstration companies (DEMO) project on energy efficiency and conservation (EE&C) during 2017-18, he said the NPO in collaboration with the APO, Japan had recently achieved another milestone by completing DEMO project on Material Flow Cost Accounting (MFCA).

The CEO said that three companies from different sectors of the economy were selected on their interest to become resource efficient including Grand Engineering Private Limited, Lahore from Engineering Sector, Asian food Industries Limited, Food & Beverages Sector and Islamabad Serena Hotel from service sector.

Japanese experts led this project and visited Pakistan multiple times during the project, he added.

The experts also shared Asian countries resource efficiency schemes, best practices and technologies that contributed to a sustainable development.

The CEO said the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) was playing a pivotal role in transforming the members' economies and had introduced a number of programs on smart transformation for industry, agriculture and services sector.

The APO programs on strategic foresight and development of productivity master plans were major breakthroughs for the APO member countries in the recent year, he added.

He appreciated efforts of all team members and stakeholders involved in the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Agriculture Hotel Japan All From Industry Best Asia NPO

Recent Stories

Facebook combating vaccine related misinformation ..

15 minutes ago

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

39 minutes ago

UK Court Sentences Grenfell Tower Fire Fraudster t ..

3 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements for M ..

3 minutes ago

Nine new hospitals to be constructed in Punjab soo ..

3 minutes ago

Irish star Sexton returns for final Rugby World Cu ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.