Call for investing more in girls' education, health

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Acting Chief of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Nosheen Jameel Khan Wednesday emphasised the need to invest more in girls' education and health to fill the gender gap.

She was speaking at an event organised by IGHDS in collaboration with the Population Welfare Department, and District Health Department to mark World Population Day at a local hotel in Khairpur.

Nosheen said that gender inequality, poor maternal health and gender-based abuse can be linked to poor awareness about family planning.

She said every teenage girl has the right to a safe and successful transition into adulthood and the right to embrace the opportunities that the future holds for them.

Speakers underscored the need for creating massive awareness to protect teenage girls from all social menaces, including early marriage.

They urged all concerned to come forward to build a beautiful and safe planet for the new and future generations.

They also urged all concerned to ensure the best use of all establishments set up at the grassroots level to provide family planning, mother-child and reproductive health services in order to build a healthy nation.

Chief Coordination Officer, Bashir Ahmed said the teenage years should be a time of exploration, learning and increasing autonomy for girls.

He further said that in some parts of the world, a girl who reaches puberty is deemed by her family or community as ready for marriage, pregnancy and childbirth.

Addressing the event, Population Welfare Officer, Rabia Chuhan said that a teenage girl whose rights are respected and who is able to realize her full potential is a girl who is more likely to contribute to the economic and social progress of her community and nation.

She said the Sindh government is planning various strategies to improve the plight of teenage girls and stressed the need to raise awareness about the importance of having small families.

Speakers at the seminar discussed topics and issues regarding investment in education and the health of girls and how that could guarantee a better future for them.

District heads of different departments and members of civil society attended the event.