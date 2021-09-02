Call for low-carbon development to make human livings sustainable: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Experts have urged the government to expedite implementation of policies and programmes for adopting sustainable low-carbon development pathways through adoption of environmentally-sustainable construction techniques and promotion of renewable energy, to achieve environmental protection and sustainable development goals.

Achieving environmental protection and sustainable development goals are key to attainment of not only poverty and unemployment reduction goals but also improvement in people's living standards and fighting environmental degradation, they further emphasized further, said news press release issued here on Thursday from Ministry of Climate Change.

Addressing a virtual consultative workshop "Slum Up-gradation and Carbon Emission Reduction Project" for promoting low-carbon and sustainable pathways, the environmentalists and sustainable development practitioners remarked that mitigation of climate-changing carbon emissions is the most challenging problem facing the global community.

"Climate change is already a threat to economic growth, long-term socio-economic prosperity and the survival of already vulnerable communities, especially urban and rural slum areas in developing countries," National Programme Manager of the UN-Habitat in Pakistan, Jawaid Ali Khan, emphasised .

"However, adopting environmentally-sustainable and climate-resilience development pathways is central to making the localities, lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable communities secure from fallouts of the climate risks, particularly urban floods, heat waves and cyclones," Mr. Khan said The event was organized jointly by the climate change ministry, UN-Habitat, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, Directorate of and Urban Planning and Development, Planning and Development Department Government of Sindh.

Prominent stakeholders from local government, experts in the field of human settlement and green technology notably Ms. Yaseem Lari, Mr. Arif Hassan, and Mr. Aminddin Abro with various think-tanks attended the event.

During the event, survey findings of Katchi Abadis (slums) of the country were also presented before the participants for consultation regarding introduction of green technologies for low emission development in urban area of the country, especially Kachi Abadis in the country's largest metropolis of Karachi.

The Director Urban Affairs of the climate change ministry Muhammad Azeem Khoso in his remarks appreciated all the participants and thanked the UN-Habitat (Pakistan) for bringing all relevant experts together to discuss possibilities of introducing green technologies for low-carbon emission development in urban, rural and slum areas of the country.

The climate change ministry official highlighted that the incumbent government of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to put the country on green pathway to deal with environmental degradation and make the rural, urban and slum localities environmentally-sustainable and climate-resilient.

Launch of the 10 billion Tree Tsunami, clean green Pakistan, Green Stimuus, e-vehicle, energy-efficient cooking stoves, clean energy brick klins related projects and programmes are evidence of the incumbent government's vision and commitment towards making the country clean and green.

The Chief of Housing settlement, Planning and Development Government of Sindh in his remarks thanked UN Habitat and participates for organising this workshop and noted that this is a manifestation of collaboration and singular mindset to work for the betterment of Karachi. He assured full support from the Planning and Development Department Government of Sindh.

Executive Vice President of the Safety and Engineering Group, EWP Lee, Seung Hyun in his keynote remarks appreciated UN Habitat and all stakeholders for their interest, commitment and active participation shown in this workshop. He said we must increase resilience against rapid urbanization and effects of climate change by building adaptive capacity, but the most imperative part is to introduce the green zero emission technology and raising awareness campaigns for behavioral change.

The workshop solicited opinoion from the participants and the experts on the following two major questions: 1) How to uplift the living condition in Katchi Abadis and 2) Which communities do find most suitable for project implementation.

Arch Yasmeen Lari introduced the low carbon technology based on the bamboo structure and climate friendly intervention, and provided meaningful comments on the project.

Mr. Arif Hassan pointed out low carbon technology and climate smart techniques become more important, for example climate smart paints for roof, wind turbine, solar water pump and solar power for housing.

At the end of the workshop, 6 more settlements were finally discussed and UN-Habitat Pakistan project team will have further investigation for situation analysis and needs assessment.

Programme Manager UN Habitat Pakistan thanked the participants and the experts for their active participation and pointed out that this workshop is not only provided an excellent opportunity to for working jointly exploration of GHG emission reduction and sustainable urban development opportunities.

Secretary Sindh Climate Change and Coastal Development in his closing remarks thanked UN Habitat.