Call for medicines' prescriptions under generic names

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Reformers Pharmacist Pakistan urged the government to ensure medicines' prescriptions under generic Names and presence of a qualified pharmacist at the pharmacy.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, President Reformers Dr prof. Atif Raza, vice president Dr prof. Syed Nisar hussain shah, Pharmacist Dr. Khizer Abbas and other leaders extended support to Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) for issuing a notification, directing practitioners to use generic name of the medicines in their prescriptions.

They added that for the welfare of people and to improve quality of life, generic prescriptions are very important. They said, for implementation of DRAP's order, pharmacists, chemists, doctors, all associations and all the provincial health departments should come together on one-page.

According to them, thousands of patients die every year following lack of qualified pharmacists at the pharmacies and non-availability of medicines as per the prescriptions or side effects.

The leaders demanded of the government to hold legislation in this regard, with taking all the provinces into confidence and make it compulsory to write the prescription under the original name or generic name.

They said Reformers Pharmacist Pakistan was ready to play its role to implement DRAP's directive across the country with its maximum efforts.