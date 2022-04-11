UrduPoint.com

Call For More Steps To Increase Pak-Morocco Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Call for more steps to increase Pak-Morocco trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has enhanced on business-to-business and chamber-to-chamber ties, along with more interaction between two governments for increasing bilateral trade of Pakistan and Morocco to the potential. Speaking at a meeting of Pakistan-Morocco Business Council here at the Federation House, he said that Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry was the right platform to get the things rolling in the right direction for Pakistan, said FPCCI release on Monday.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh noted with concern that bilateral trade deficit with Morocco had reached close to $300 million dollars; which was a big number when assessed in relation to the total bilateral trade of $350 million approximately. There was so much which we could export to the brotherly country of Morocco; namely, value-added textiles, fruits and vegetables, surgical goods, pharmaceuticals, IT services, sports goods, minerals, etc.

Senior Vice President FPCCI, Suleman Chawla called upon the Pakistan-Morocco Business Council of FPCCI to play a proactive role during the year 2022 and exchange B2B delegations to explore the avenues for cooperation, trade and joint ventures.

Chairman Pakistan-Morocco Business Council of FPCCI, Yahya Chawla, explained that Morocco had the potential to be a major export market for Pakistan. However, there was need to have a thorough need assessment coupled with awareness among the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

Sultan Rehman, Senior Vice Chairman of the Council, called upon the Pakistani Ambassador in Morocco, Hamid Asghar Khan, to facilitate the business community of Pakistan to create linkages with their counterparts in Morocco, specifically with Morocco Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

