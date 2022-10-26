Call for new accords for South Asia development : Prof Dr Shahid Munir

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir said on Wednesday that South Asian countries must learn from past mistakes and make new agreements to move forward and develop their nations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir said on Wednesday that South Asian countries must learn from past mistakes and make new agreements to move forward and develop their nations.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day international conference on '75 years of South Asia's history: past, present and future' organized by Punjab University Department of History and Pakistan Studies here at Al Raazi Hall. Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Malik of Oxford University, Dr Sara Ansari from University of London (online), Convener of Parliamentary Research Group Zafarullah Khan, faculty members, students and researchers from all over the world attended the event.

Dr Shahid Munir said that South Asia countries were facing four types of problems: population, climate change, conflicts and unemployment. He said that there was scarcity of resources in the region as the population was increasing rapidly, which not only caused economic instability but also affected the education system. According to an estimate, he said, the world's population would reach 10 billion in 2050, which needed to be controlled. He said that climate change had greatly affected the South Asian region. He said that timely measures to eliminate pollution were the most need of the hour. He said that this region had been suffering from many conflicts including terrorism, wars and the Kashmir issue. He said that according to UNICEF, most of the population of South Asia consisted of young people under the age of 24, for whom unemployment was a major problem.

He said that in recent past, the war between Russia and Ukraine, along with COVID-19, had increased employment problems at global level. He said that South Asian countries had to learn from past mistakes and move towards a better future by making proper use of resources. He said that there was a need to strengthen the ties between the SAARC countries, to ensure the provision of skills to the educational institutions as per the needs of the industry and to give importance to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Malik said that there were numerous institutions for higher education in Pakistan, but good research must be promoted to improve the quality of education in Pakistan's public and private universities, for which an atmosphere of competition must be created because without it the process of development was inevitable.

Dr Sarah Ansari discussed the history of South Asia.

In his speech, Zafarullah Khan said that there had been a lack of communication between the countries of South Asia.

Dr Amra Raza while thanking the guests, congratulated the organizers for such an impressive conference. She said that South Asian region was a combination of different cultures, religions, archeology and languages. She added, "Our problems related to food, living conditions, education and employment are similar."She said that the subject of history should be given importance because it had a major role in policy making.

Chairman Department of History and Pakistan Studies Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain said that as many as 120 research papers would be presented in the three-day conference.