Call For Opening Of Vaccination Center For FPCCI Members

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Call for opening of vaccination center for FPCCI members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zahid Shah Friday called for immediate opening of corona vaccination center for all members of the federation so that the members can be vaccinated with corona vaccine with dignity.

He said that FPCCI is an institution of business community and as the vaccination centers have been opened for other institutions of the country, similarly a vaccination facility should also be arranged for the members of FPCCI.

He said FPCCI is trying to provide vaccination facility to its members but the government should have to take steps to provide vaccination to them.

He said that in the country where people above 60 years of age are being vaccinated, the government should make arrangements to provide vaccination to the members of the same age group of FPCCI so that corona vaccine can be given to the business community in a dignified manner.

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Same Zahid Shah All Government Industry

