Call for payment of compensation to remaining affected families of anti-militant operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Action Committee Temporary Displaced People (TDPs) of Dogg Dara Lower Dir district on Tuesday called for payment of the compensation to the remaining affected families of 2009 operation against militants in the area.

Talking to the media here at the Peshawar Press Club, the Action Committee President Noor Mohammad said the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Mingora bench, in its 2011 verdict, had noted that 4,260 families out of total 5,940 had been compensation and issued directives for the payment of compensation to the remaining 648 families.

He appealed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to direct the authorities concerned for early release of compensation amount to the remaining affected families.