Call for payment of salaries to journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) has demanded of the media outlets to ensure payment of salaries to journalists and media workers at the earliest.

A meeting of Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) was held with its President, A. Majeed Gill in the chair at Bahawalpur Press Club here.

The meeting was also attended by senior and central leader of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Ameen Abbasi, General Secretary, BhUJ, Syed Rashid Aziz Hashmi and others.

The meeting lamented that several media outlets had been avoiding to pay salaries and stipends to journalists and media workers despite the fact that they had been drawing advertisements from the government and private sector.