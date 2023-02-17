UrduPoint.com

Call For Payment Of Salaries To Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Call for payment of salaries to journalists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) has demanded of the media outlets to ensure payment of salaries to journalists and media workers at the earliest.

A meeting of Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) was held with its President, A. Majeed Gill in the chair at Bahawalpur Press Club here.

The meeting was also attended by senior and central leader of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Ameen Abbasi, General Secretary, BhUJ, Syed Rashid Aziz Hashmi and others.

The meeting lamented that several media outlets had been avoiding to pay salaries and stipends to journalists and media workers despite the fact that they had been drawing advertisements from the government and private sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Rashid Bahawalpur Media From Government

Recent Stories

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

7 minutes ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

10 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

34 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

37 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for urgent meeting on electi ..

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

44 minutes ago
 Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.