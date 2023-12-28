Call for political parties to appoint women well-versed in issues on reserved seats

President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Aqeela Sumbal emphasized the need for political parties to learn from their mistakes and appoint those women on reserved seats who are familiar with women's issues and play an active role in resolving them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Aqeela Sumbal emphasized the need for political parties to learn from their mistakes and appoint those women on reserved seats who are familiar with women's issues and play an active role in resolving them.

Speaking on the radio program, she suggested bringing knowledgeable women to specific positions addressing women's issues.

She criticized parties that appoint women from their own families, lacking awareness of politics and women's issues. She urged the inclusion of women well-versed in addressing women's problems in various political positions.

President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted crucial issues faced by women, including unemployment, obstacles in education, discriminatory laws, societal biases, violence, and more.

