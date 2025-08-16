Open Menu

Call For Practical Steps For Student Welfare

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A meeting, held between Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Kamran and senior politician Chaudhary Saad Masood, emphasized the need to take practical measures for the welfare of students.

According to an official press release issued here, senior political and social leader Chaudhry Saad Masood visited Islamia University Bahawalpur and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Kamran. The two discussed matters pertaining to modern education and welfare of students. They agreed that it was the need of the hour to take practical measures for the welfare of students.

Appreciating the role of the IUB VC, Mr. Masood said the steps taken by him in a short period for the development of the university were remarkable. “The Islamia University of Bahawalpur holds a prominent position in the social and educational development of the region,” he said, adding that he would fully support the measures being taken for improvement of the university, the welfare of the students and all other matters. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafay, Director IUB school System, and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director Public Relations, were also present.

