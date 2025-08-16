Call For Practical Steps For Student Welfare
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A meeting, held between Islamia University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Kamran and senior politician Chaudhary Saad Masood, emphasized the need to take practical measures for the welfare of students.
According to an official press release issued here, senior political and social leader Chaudhry Saad Masood visited Islamia University Bahawalpur and held a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Kamran. The two discussed matters pertaining to modern education and welfare of students. They agreed that it was the need of the hour to take practical measures for the welfare of students.
Appreciating the role of the IUB VC, Mr. Masood said the steps taken by him in a short period for the development of the university were remarkable. “The Islamia University of Bahawalpur holds a prominent position in the social and educational development of the region,” he said, adding that he would fully support the measures being taken for improvement of the university, the welfare of the students and all other matters. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rafay, Director IUB school System, and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director Public Relations, were also present.
Recent Stories
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Water filtration plants progress reviewed7 minutes ago
-
Call for practical steps for student welfare7 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide over domestic dispute7 minutes ago
-
GtCCI delegation meets DPO17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways embarks on ambitious plan to revive non-functional routes17 minutes ago
-
Mother of three shot dead in Layyah17 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims two lives17 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 550 litre adulterated milk, chicken17 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation ceremony held in Chichawatni forest17 minutes ago
-
AMC appeals for permanent campus to enhance medical education17 minutes ago
-
One dead, two injured in motorcycle accident27 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan, KP CM discuss flood damage; NHA ramps up road, bridge restoration27 minutes ago