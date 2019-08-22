Call for preservation of British era Baba Jee Mosque

(@imziishan)

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Situated in the heart of Timergara City in Lower Dir district, the British-era wooden made 'Baba Jee' mosque built in 1899, requires immediate attention of the Government for preservation of the historical building for future generation.

The mosque is a unique building in Dir Lower carrying 120 years history with eye-catching art work has started losing its original architecture and the residents urged Senior Minister for Tourism and Archeology Khyber Pakthunkhwa to allocate special funds for preservation and repair of this architectural master piece.

Built in 1899 by a religious Alim Mian Gul Muhayuddin, the architectural designs of the mosque, are attracting a large number of foreign and domestic tourists and visitors to see its beautiful doors, pillars, beams, flooring and ceilings being masterpieces of woodwork.

Arshad Iqbal, a local journalist said the mosque has attracted a large number of tourists, art and architectural lovers from all provinces and overseas.

He urged KP Government especially Minister for Tourism KP to allocate special funds for repair of its pillars, doors, ceilings and other structures to restore its original architecture.

The wood for the mosque was provided by Nawab of Dir Mohammad Sharif Khan, adding Mian Gul Muhayuddin had brought a famous artisan named Abdul Qadir from Peshawar who artistically performed carvings and engravings on the pillars, doors and windows.

The mosque has two spacious halls and four verandas and its wooden ceiling has been decorated in Mughal-era Islamic architecture which remains centre of attraction for visitors. The walls have been plastered with mud that adds to its beauty.

Khurshid Khan, a visitor from Nowshera district told APP that he visited this ancient mosque after hearing a lot about its beautiful architecture and found everything true.

He said PTI Govt has a great focus on tourism and the province can earn a lot of revenue by preserving such like buildings for our future generations.