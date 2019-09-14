Call for probe into construction of spl edu Center Sukkur

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed Anti-Corruption department to probe into sub-standard construction the building of Government Special education and Rehabilitation Centre Sukkur

He gave the direction during the visit to the building while Regional Director Special Education Muhammad Joyo, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh and other officers were also present, said a statement on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Regional Director Sukkur and other staff members of Sukkur Special Education Department have filed a written complaint against sub standard construction of the building.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar visited the Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre for HIC Sukkur and inspected various parts of the building.

He asked the SSP Anti-Corruption to look into the matter and submit a detailed report in this regard and assured that no one would be spared if found guilty.

He said that he would not tolerate any corruption in the department and those who were held responsible for the mess, would be taken to task.

He also asked to the people to identify the corruption in the department and he would definitely take action against corrupt officials.