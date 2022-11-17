Call for promoting tolerance in society

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Population Welfare Department's Director (Welfare) Saman Roy on Wednesday stressed the need for promoting tolerance in the society.

She was addressing as chief guest in an event organized by Department of Population Welfare in connection with World Tolerance Day here.

Saman Roy said that today, intolerance was increasing among the people which was causing chaos in the society. She said, "If we start to tolerate each other, the situation will change completely and peace will prevail in the society."On this occasion, the 100th birthday of renowned cartoonist Anwar Ali was also celebrated.

The Population Department's officials and representatives of various NGOs participated in the event.