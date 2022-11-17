UrduPoint.com

Call For Promoting Tolerance In Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Call for promoting tolerance in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Population Welfare Department's Director (Welfare) Saman Roy on Wednesday stressed the need for promoting tolerance in the society.

She was addressing as chief guest in an event organized by Department of Population Welfare in connection with World Tolerance Day here.

Saman Roy said that today, intolerance was increasing among the people which was causing chaos in the society. She said, "If we start to tolerate each other, the situation will change completely and peace will prevail in the society."On this occasion, the 100th birthday of renowned cartoonist Anwar Ali was also celebrated.

The Population Department's officials and representatives of various NGOs participated in the event.

Related Topics

World Punjab Population Welfare Anwar Ali Event

Recent Stories

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

4 minutes ago
 US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on ..

US Believes Iran Likely Conducted Drone Attack on Tanker Off Coast of Oman - Sul ..

4 minutes ago
 Committed to increase exports in new diverse marke ..

Committed to increase exports in new diverse markets: Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha

4 minutes ago
 Imran's long march preventing world leaders, inves ..

Imran's long march preventing world leaders, investors' visit to Pakistan: SAPM

4 minutes ago
 New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

New York City FC secure deal for own stadium

7 minutes ago
 Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Win ..

Top US General Says Winter Slowdown May Act as Window for Ukraine-Russia Peace T ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.