Call for promotion of mother tongue to preserve cultural heritage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The declining trend towards mother-tongue is matter of great concern and there was an urgent but collective need to create deep-seated love for mother tongue amongst youth.

This was stated by different speakers in an introductory ceremony on poetic work 'Soli Chraha Surij' by Raffat Waheed here at Multan Arts Council. The speakers including Sajjad Jehanian, Dr Riaz Hamdani, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Shazia Arbab, Ashar Hassan among others.

The speakers highlighted the profound significance of preserving linguistic diversity, terming the decline a societal issue warranting serious attention. However, The speakers termed the poetic work of Riffat Waheed as master piece.

They stated that Riffat Waheed highlighted various aspects of practical life through medium of poetry.

Riffat Waheed’s achievement got immense appreciation, with speakers noting her role in inspiring hope particularly among emerging poets especially women.

At a time where linguistic identity faced challenges, the speakers hailed the work as an important addition to literature.

"Poetry is an excellent genre to express opinion and it is vital to safeguarding cultural heritage. Multan Arts Council will continue to promote such great literary work," the speakers vowed.

The also expressed resolve to sustain efforts to foster the use and appreciation of mother tongue, while recognizing its indispensable role in preserving cultural richness and diversity.