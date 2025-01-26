Call For Proposals; Product Development Through Indigenous Research And Innovation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Ministry of Science and Technology has invited research proposals under its Competitive Research Program (CRP) under the theme "Product Development through Indigenous Research and Innovation."
This call aims to encourage scientists, technologists and engineers to focus on product development and pilot-level production of prototypes, particularly in collaboration with relevant industries.
According to an official of PSF, the proposals should align with the goal of providing direct benefits to industry, engaging youth in science, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.
To enhance exports and substitute imports through research and innovation, the program aims to promote indigenous technology development and support technology transfer and commercialization for socio-economic growth.
Scientists, researchers, engineers, and innovators from Research and Development institutions, HEC-recognized universities, and public sector Research and Development organizations are eligible to submit proposals.
The proposals must focus on research areas identified by the National Science, Technology, and Innovation (NSTI) Policy-2022, National Research Agenda, or themes approved by the Steering Committee of CRP and Planning Commission in the PC-1 of CRP (guidelines available online).
The grants are available for a period of one year under the category of individual research grants. The maximum funding limit is up to PKR 10 million.
The deadline for submission is January 30, 2025. The proforma and guidelines for submitting concept proposals are available at http://rgms.psf.gov.pk/rgms/signup.aspx.
