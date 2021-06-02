Call for protecting drugs dealers from pharma companies' exploitation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) has called for protecting drugs dealers from exploitation of pharmaceutical companies.

Talking to journalists here on Wednesday, PPA's general secretary Muhammad Rashid Ezdi and senior vice president Zafar Iqbal termed that big pharmaceutical companies had kept on "spoiling businesses of medical stores" through unfair tactics especially carried out during current wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to them, drugs companies used to increase prices of life-saving quite unfairly on one hand.

On the other hand, the pharmacists said that the companies declined to take back expired inventory from the drugs stores which was a sheer violation of drug's rules and safety of medicines.

They said, companies had pledged to take back expired medicines from the stores' counters within three to six months time period before expiry of medicines.

It was mentioned clear-cut on drugs' invoices delivered alongwith medicines at the stores running everywhere here, they said.

However, except one or two, none of medicines' distributors abide by their commitment, they alleged.

They appealed health authority to take conclusive step to hold pharmaceutical companies bound to bring back their expired material.

It would let drugs dealers save from ruining of their businesses, they maintained.

While contacting, Drug Inspector Rao Sajid said, there existed no rule as such which held supplier bound to take back expired inventory from medical stores.

He said, there was was only a verbal agreement reached between distribution supplier and drugs retailers.

