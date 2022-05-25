Call for protecting rights of working women in factories, business premises

Representatives of a civil society organization called for protecting the rights of working women in factories and business premises, stressing the need to strict implementation of all relevant laws/regulations in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Representatives of a civil society organization called for protecting the rights of working women in factories and business premises, stressing the need to strict implementation of all relevant laws/regulations in this regard.

Speakers while expressing views during an introductory session about Working Women's Alliance (WWA), an initiative of non-profit organization, Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA), and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in collaboration with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here at the chamber's house on Wednesday, said the women have pivotal role in economic development of the country.

The session was chaired by the chamber's president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad while Ms Naheed, a representative of TDEA acted as moderator on the occasion.

Senior members of the chamber, officials of TDEA/FAFEN, government relevant officials, traders, industrialists, women social activists, representatives of an non-government organisation, members of working women alliance and others were present during the introductory session.

Naheed through her multimedia presentation elaborated key terms of references (TORs) regarding working women's constitutional and fundamental rights that were set during a dialogue at the national level.

She sought the SCCI cooperation for further modification and improvement in these TORs.

Stressing the need for full enforcement of relevant laws and regulations regarding women rights, Hasnain Khurshid told the forum that rights and all required facilities to working women in factories have been assured.

The SCCI chief said factory owners are fully abiding with labour laws and ensuring rights of all employees, workers, especially female employees/workers and those working on daily wages in factories. He informed us that the minimum wages, announced by the provincial government, have been strictly implemented by factory owners.

Farhad Asfandyar, a member of the women alliance, said the forum actively engaged relevant stakeholders to ensure provision of all rights to working women in the province. He said women rights have been protected in factories at every level.

Dr. Riffat Aziz, Sajjad Aziz, SCCI's secretary general and others also spoke on the occasion and reaffirmed their commitment to work jointly for rights of working women.

Later, the SCCI chief assured the TDEA/FAFEN to fully cooperate to ensure all rights and facilities to working women in factories and different types of business premises and implementation of all relevant laws in this regard.