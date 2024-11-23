Open Menu

Call For Protection Of Child Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Call for protection of child rights

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare Department Ms. Saher Siddiqa has urged civil society to play due role for protection of rights of children.

Under the auspices of Model Children Home, a ceremony was organised here. It was also attended by officials of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Punjab, civil society members and citizens.

Ms. Siddiqua said that it was need of hour to raise awareness among people for protection of rights of children. “The modern time wants us to equip our young generation, especially children with modern knowledge and skills,” she said.

She urged civil society to play its due role for protection of child rights.

She appealed people to get their children enrolled at schools. “Making our children educated will make our country prosperous,” she said. She also urged parents to get their children enrolled at educational institutions which impart information technology. “In upcoming time, that nation will get goals of progress and prosperity in the world which has knowledge of information technology and artificial intelligence,”she added.

Related Topics

World Technology Government Of Punjab Civil Society Young Progress

Recent Stories

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

24 minutes ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 hour ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

3 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

5 hours ago
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

8 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

17 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

17 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan