Call For Protection Of Child Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Divisional Director Social Welfare Department Ms. Saher Siddiqa has urged civil society to play due role for protection of rights of children.
Under the auspices of Model Children Home, a ceremony was organised here. It was also attended by officials of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Punjab, civil society members and citizens.
Ms. Siddiqua said that it was need of hour to raise awareness among people for protection of rights of children. “The modern time wants us to equip our young generation, especially children with modern knowledge and skills,” she said.
She urged civil society to play its due role for protection of child rights.
She appealed people to get their children enrolled at schools. “Making our children educated will make our country prosperous,” she said. She also urged parents to get their children enrolled at educational institutions which impart information technology. “In upcoming time, that nation will get goals of progress and prosperity in the world which has knowledge of information technology and artificial intelligence,”she added.
Recent Stories
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 9,400 arrested during crackdown on illegal arms1 minute ago
-
Home Economics Alumni Dinner 2024: A Celebration of Legacy and Bonds1 minute ago
-
SAU Shines at IEEE ICETAS 2024, Leading Pakistan’s Digital Agriculture Innovation at Global Forum1 minute ago
-
KhUJ, PPC condemn violence against journalists in Kurram11 minutes ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities11 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali observed11 minutes ago
-
Science exhibition held at Govt Graduate College for Women11 minutes ago
-
Section 144 enforced in federal capital21 minutes ago
-
Sikh yatrees return to India through Wagha border crossing21 minutes ago
-
Illegally cut timber recovered at Upper Orakzai21 minutes ago
-
IFAD promotes climate-smart agriculture to strengthen food security in Pakistan: Fernanda Thomaz31 minutes ago
-
3-Day training of field staff begins for seventh agriculture census41 minutes ago