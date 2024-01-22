Call For Public Awareness On Safe Blood Donation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Health expert Monday stressed that there was a need to create more awareness, particularly amongst the youth about donating safe blood on a voluntary basis as the availability of blood in a hospital is essential every day, especially when there is a major operation or child birth.
Talking to ptv news channel, consultant Physician Internal Medicines Dr Alia Babar Hameed said that unfortunately in our country mostly people only donate blood when there is an emergency-like situation but with awareness drives media should highlight the importance of blood donation to safe precious human lives.
She said that safe donating blood is not only helping the ailing humanity, but it also prevented the person from various diseases.
It is our collective responsibility to encourage the population age between 18 to 60 to embrace the noble act of blood donation, as it is through joint efforts that lives can be saved, she added.
Lack of awareness on health benefits of donating blood keep many eligible male and female donors from donating blood, she said, adding, if eligible people donate blood regularly and voluntarily it will safe lives of people.
Youth should come forward and donate blood at this critical time for the Thalassemia patients as blood stocks had
shrunk, she added.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shopkeepers plead for govt's support after market blaze destroys businesses9 minutes ago
-
RO for all-out support to Election Commission9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China for enhanced cooperation in IT, agriculture, HR development9 minutes ago
-
ECP to penalise absent polling staff from training9 minutes ago
-
Media strong platform for educating public about uploading any unlawful content on social media: DG ..19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws29 minutes ago
-
'Political Parties utilizing social media as a tool for election campaigns': report29 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR32 minutes ago
-
Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP49 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 stolen motorcycles49 minutes ago
-
ECP to penalise absent pilling staff from training49 minutes ago
-
Three held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan49 minutes ago