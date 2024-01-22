Call for public awareness on safe blood donation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Health expert Monday stressed that there was a need to create more awareness, particularly amongst the youth about donating safe blood on a voluntary basis as the availability of blood in a hospital is essential every day, especially when there is a major operation or child birth.

Talking to ptv news channel, consultant Physician Internal Medicines Dr Alia Babar Hameed said that unfortunately in our country mostly people only donate blood when there is an emergency-like situation but with awareness drives media should highlight the importance of blood donation to safe precious human lives.

She said that safe donating blood is not only helping the ailing humanity, but it also prevented the person from various diseases.

It is our collective responsibility to encourage the population age between 18 to 60 to embrace the noble act of blood donation, as it is through joint efforts that lives can be saved, she added.

Lack of awareness on health benefits of donating blood keep many eligible male and female donors from donating blood, she said, adding, if eligible people donate blood regularly and voluntarily it will safe lives of people.

Youth should come forward and donate blood at this critical time for the Thalassemia patients as blood stocks had

shrunk, she added.