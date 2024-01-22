Open Menu

Call For Public Awareness On Safe Blood Donation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Call for public awareness on safe blood donation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Health expert Monday stressed that there was a need to create more awareness, particularly amongst the youth about donating safe blood on a voluntary basis as the availability of blood in a hospital is essential every day, especially when there is a major operation or child birth.

Talking to ptv news channel, consultant Physician Internal Medicines Dr Alia Babar Hameed said that unfortunately in our country mostly people only donate blood when there is an emergency-like situation but with awareness drives media should highlight the importance of blood donation to safe precious human lives.

She said that safe donating blood is not only helping the ailing humanity, but it also prevented the person from various diseases.

It is our collective responsibility to encourage the population age between 18 to 60 to embrace the noble act of blood donation, as it is through joint efforts that lives can be saved, she added.

Lack of awareness on health benefits of donating blood keep many eligible male and female donors from donating blood, she said, adding, if eligible people donate blood regularly and voluntarily it will safe lives of people.

Youth should come forward and donate blood at this critical time for the Thalassemia patients as blood stocks had

shrunk, she added.

Related Topics

Male Stocks Media From Blood PTV

Recent Stories

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

32 minutes ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

1 hour ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

1 hour ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

1 hour ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

1 day ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan