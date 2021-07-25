UrduPoint.com
Call For Regularization Of Contractual Employees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Health Support Staff Association has demanded of the authorities to regularize services of contractual and daily wages employees at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur.

A meeting of Pakistan Health Support Staff Bahawalpur chapter was held with the president, Asim Mahmood at Surgical Outdoor.

The meeting was also attended by the chairman, Mushtaque Khokhar, General Secretary, Asif Nawaz Baloch, finance secretary, Muhammad Azam, press secretary, Rahman Sikandar Yousufzai and large number of the members.

The meeting expressed its concern that the contractual and daily wages employees of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and Quaid-e-Azam Medical College had been awaiting regularization of their service for long time. They urged the authorities concerned to take practical action in this regard without further delay.

More Stories From Pakistan

