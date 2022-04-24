Call for reinstatement of BISP accounts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar had demanded of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, Ms. Shazia Aata Marri to reinstate 0.8 million accounts of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

In a press release issued here, he said that it was good sign for women that Shazia Aata Marri had assumed office of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation. He said that 0.8 million accounts of poor women in BISP were closed by previous government.

He demanded of Ms. Marri to take step for reinstating such accounts in BISP besides ensuring release of financial assistance to poor women.