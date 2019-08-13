Call for reinstatement of sacked employees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Naeem Essa, Chairman, Minority Muttahida Mahaz has demanded of the authorities concerned to reinstate services of 183 sanitary workers of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Talking to journalists here, he said that the management of BVH had terminated 183 sanitary workers.

He said that the termination of services of 183 employees had caused financial constraints and difficulties for their families. "The families of the terminated employees have been facing financial problems," he said.

He appealed to Chief Minister Punjab, Health Minister Punjab and Secretary Health Punjab to take notice of the situation. He further appealed to them to ensure reinstatement of the sacked employees.