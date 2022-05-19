(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Local social leaders of Cholistan have demanded of the government to ensure release of water into canals lining to Cholistan area.

Talking to journalists here, Rai Ghulam Nabi Parhar, Muhammad Sadiq Bhatti, Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Shazi Khan Baloch, Munir Ahmad Borana, Sajjad Daha, Arif Kharal, Azhar Sheikh and Yaqoob Qureshi claimed that water could not be released to canals for long time which had been lining to Cholistan desert area.

"Water scarcity has caused problems and difficulties for tens of thousands of people living in desert area even it has posed threat to cattle and wildlife species," they said. They said that drought condition could be overcome in Cholistan if the authorities concerned took steps to release water into canals lining to Cholistan.