Call for sensitizing young generation about 1965 war heroes: Munawara Bibi Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Munawara Bibi Baloch Friday underlined the need for sensitizing the young generation about acts of valour of 1965 war heroes.

"Defense Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of martyrs of nation, who got martyred in defence of the country," she said while talking to APP.

Peace in the country was result of their sacrifices, she added.

The MNA said she felt proud of the brave soldiers, who embraced martyrdom and sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland.

She said strong Pakistani armed forces had made the defense of the country impregnable.