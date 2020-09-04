UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call For Sensitizing Young Generation About 1965 War Heroes: Munawara Bibi Baloch

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Call for sensitizing young generation about 1965 war heroes: Munawara Bibi Baloch

Member National Assembly (MNA), Munawara Bibi Baloch Friday underlined the need for sensitizing the young generation about acts of valour of 1965 war heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Munawara Bibi Baloch Friday underlined the need for sensitizing the young generation about acts of valour of 1965 war heroes.

"Defense Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of martyrs of nation, who got martyred in defence of the country," she said while talking to APP.

Peace in the country was result of their sacrifices, she added.

The MNA said she felt proud of the brave soldiers, who embraced martyrdom and sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland.

She said strong Pakistani armed forces had made the defense of the country impregnable.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Young

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

1 hour ago

September 6 reminds unmatched bravery of armed for ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues judicial roster for September ..

2 minutes ago

Electric fan exports increase 17.62 % in July 2020 ..

2 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russian Citizens Trust Pre ..

11 minutes ago

UAF gets 802nd position in World Ranking

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.