Call for showcasing buddhist stupas for economic gains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Nestled in the tranquil landscapes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the remnants of the Gandhara civilization speak volumes about the region's rich historical and cultural legacy, attracting tourists and followers of Bhuddism from across the globe.

The ancient relics and towering Buddha stupas found in KP not only preserve the legacy of Buddhism but also serve as silent witnesses to the spiritual journey of Lord Buddha, the founder of the Buddhism.

As one enters the northern districts of KP, they are greeted by archaeological sites that harken back to a time when the region was a thriving center of Buddhist culture.

The presence of centuries-old monasteries and stupas scattered across the province paints a vivid picture of a bygone era, where kings, scholars, and monks once gathered to propagate the teachings of Lord Buddha.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, known for its unparalleled cultural and religious significance, has long been home to some of the most impressive Buddhist monuments. These relics of the past stand as a testament to the area's historical importance as a crossroads for the diffusion of religious thought and practice. The region has seen a confluence of various faiths, each leaving its mark on the landscape.

“The stupas here, each unique in size and architectural design, offer a fascinating glimpse into the rich Buddhist past of this region which needs to be showcased for economic gains,” said Bakht Muhammad, Assistant Director of the Archaeology and Museums Department of KP while talking to APP.

He said the stupas are among the most remarkable structures, often located at the heart of Buddhist monastic sites, and are symbolic of the Buddhist tradition of commemorating significant events from the life of Buddha.

They are revered not only for their spiritual significance but also for their architectural ingenuity. Many of these stupas are adorned with intricate carvings and statues, depicting scenes from Buddhist teachings and mythology.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s archaeological wonders extend beyond just stupas. The region is dotted with remnants of monasteries, statues, and other religious artifacts that tell stories of an ancient Buddhist civilization that flourished here centuries ago. Some of the most famous sites, such as the ruins of Taxila, the Buddhist remains in Swat, and the well-preserved site of Butkara, continue to draw tourists and scholars from across the globe."

For both archaeologists and visitors alike, these ancient sites are a valuable link to understanding the spiritual and cultural ethos of the region. The stupas, with their profound connection to the teachings of Buddhism, offer a unique window into a civilization that once shaped the cultural and intellectual landscape of the Asia.

Bakhtzada Khan said KP was the 26th province of Ghandhara civilization in the region as evident of the Persian inscriptions mentioned by the archaeologists and historians in 2nd Millennium BC.

In 7th century BC, he said, three Chinese historians-- Fahien, Xiuntsang and Sanune had talked about 1,000 stupas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where monks and archeologists mostly from east southern countries came for performance of religious obligations.

"The semi-nomadic Aryansh had entered KP from the Afghanistan side and settled along rivers Swat, Gomal, Kurram, and Kabul where Gandhara civilization gained roots after Persians conquered it and made it one of the provinces of the Achaemenid Empire."

He said reading and writing in Swat, Dir, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and Malakand, famous for Ghandara civilization, were started as evidence of the inscriptions mostly made on stones by Iranians.

The official said Ghandhara civilization and Bhuddha stupas witnessed construction as well as onslaught of warriors during different eras including Indo-Grreeks with 41 kings and queens, Sethians, Hindus, Parthians, Khushans, Sikhs, Turks Shahi and Muslims who marched to subcontinent for establishment of dynasties.

“The Alexander the Great invaded the subcontinent through Khyber Pass and faced tough resistance while trying to subdue Youafzai tribesmen at Swat and Kunar valleys in 327 BC. Alexander the Great constructed two new cities Wazira (Barikot) and Ora (Odigram) in Swat district in 327BC where stupas were built.

"

The White Huns that came from Central Asia in 558 century had inflicted great losses to Bhuddists sites including stupas and monasteries while the Hindus rulers destroyed stupas in existing India in different wars,” he said.

The existing Charsadda (Pushkalavati), Peshawar and Hund Swabi were the capital cities of Ghandhara where Bhuddha stupas were constructed.

He said that a Bhuddha stupa was also built at Sulthankhel in Khyber district that attract tourists from Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries. Bakht Muhammad said that excavation at Shahgee Kadhari, Peshawar conducted by British archaeologists in 1909 led to recoveries of bones of the Lord Bhuddha.

These bones were later gifted to Myanmar while the clay pot where these bones were kept had been preserved at Peshawar Museum being the lone museam of Ghandhara art in the world.

Following death of Lord Bhuddha, he said that five stupas carrying his relics were constructed in existing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Butkara Stupa in Swat constructed in 2nd century BC was an architectural masterpiece adorned with intricate carvings and motifs reflected the artistry of that ancient time.

He said Butkara Stupa stands as a symbol of the region’s historical significance and is a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts. In the serene town of Takht-i-Bahi (Mardan), the ruins of an ancient Buddhist monastery and stupas take visitors on a journey back in time.

These structures, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are remarkably well-preserved by Pakistan and provide a unique opportunity to explore the architectural grandeur and spiritual importance of the region’s Buddhist past.

Khushan Stupa, situated near Peshawar, constructed around the 3rd century AD, is a testament to the enduring legacy of Buddhism in the area.

The intricate carvings and inscriptions on the stupa narrate stories of the Buddha’s life and teachings, offering a window into the spirituality and artistry of ancient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As these stupas are historical treasures for many, they are also places of spiritual significance for Buddhists around the world. Pilgrims and tourists alike visit these sites to pay their respects and gain a deeper understanding of Buddhism’s roots in the region.

Despite the challenges of time and nature, the Buddha stupas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to stand proudly, echoing the voices of the past and inviting curious travelers to uncover its secrets.

Incharge Sub-Regional Office Archealogy Malakand district, Nawazuddin said that there are a lot of heritage sites in Swat including Bazira, Shigardar Stupa, Ghelegay Buddhist monument, Butkara Stupa 1 and 2, Saidu Stupa and its proper projection through social and digital media can turned KP into a hub of heritage tourism.

Fayaz Khan, a tourist who visited Budha Stupas in Swat said that the government should start an awareness campaign and give the opportunity to Tik Tokers and documentary makers to shoot in these sites.

He said preparation of small videos and films of these stupas and its uploading on social media including Facebook and Youtube can being economic turn around for Pakistan.

Bakhtzada said that conservation of Bhuddha Stupa at Sultankel Khyber was almost completed to restore its architectural wonder.

He said conservation of stupas at Cheena, Shangal Dagh, Amlok Dara, Abassi Cheena in Swat, Takht Bhai, Jamal Ghari in Mardan, Aziz Dheri and Baja Swabi have been completed.

The signboards on Swat Expressway were installed to help tourists in reaching these archeological wonders with ease.

The archaeological treasures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not only a source of pride for the people of the region but also a compelling attraction for tourists eager to explore the depths of Gandhara’s Buddhist heritage.

As Pakistan continues to celebrate and preserve these monumental sites, the legacy of Buddhism in the region remains a profound chapter in the history of both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the broader South Asian cultural sphere that continues to inspire generations to come.