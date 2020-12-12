Call for smooth, uninterrupted water supply to F.B Industrial Area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Non-availability of water to the Federal B Industrial Area has forced industrialists to buy water from the private tankers causing millions of rupees loss to the National Exchequer.

These views were expressed by President F.B. Industrial Area Association Muhammad Ali, Chairman Sub-Committee for Water and Environment Babar Khan and former president of the Association Muhammad Idrees Gigi, in a joint statement issued here on Saturday.

They called upon the chief minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah to take immediate notice of the situation and direct appropriate steps to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply of water in the area.

He pointed out that heavy water tankers were also damaging the infrastructure of the F.B Industrial Area and interrupting traffic flow.

Muhammad Idrees Gigi said the situation should be taken seriously and a smooth and uninterrupted supply of water be ensured.