Call For Strict Adherence To SOPs In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

Call for strict adherence to SOPs in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Adherence to the health guidelines issued by the government is the sole option for public to effectively curb the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, advise health experts.

Health professionals and officials, working tirelessly in emergency wards and on administrative front, have called upon the public to wholeheartedly observe government's instructions for stemming the contagion spread across the country.

Doctors have warned that public's disregard of the anti-virus SOPs such as mask wearing, social distancing and others would ultimately hamper national initiative-- the fight against COVID-19.

"The attitude of locals towards the SOPs seems to be casual and less cautious," said Dr Mehwish, performing duty at the Emergency Ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The patients, visiting the emergency wards of hospitals, did not fully care for social distancing, masks and other safety measures, she added.

"The patients with normal fever may have the option of Paracetamol to avoid unnecessary visit to the hospital, a risky point in the current scenario," Dr Mehwish said while talking to APP.

Requesting anonymity, a police official at the Srinagar Highway check post, told APP that there was a section of society who was reluctant to comply with the prescribed SOPs.

He said the motorists were being educated about importance of the guidelines against the virus. "Without the people's cooperation, the fight against COVID-19 cannot be won.

The role of every citizen is imperative in defeating this virus," said the cop.

Another doctor at the PIMS, Sohail said "Our cultural norms do not care about social distancing which is the basic precaution against the coronavirus." He said people's reluctance to the preventive measures might boost the pace of virus spread.

"When it comes to social contacts of a patient, tested with COVID-19, the list is mind boggling as it includes neighbors, vendors, milkman, cab driver, tailor, friend and relatives," he said.

"We are working like soldiers and our enemy is virus, invisible ," a paramedical staffer at the Poly Clinic Hospital Mehak said. The collective resolve was required to prevent the increase in second wave which was already here, she added.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has stepped up its efforts to ensure compliance of the SOPs and imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedures Code (CrPC) recently to fine the citizens for not wearing the mask in the capital city. Other restricts such as social distancing were already in the place.

According to the ICT spokesman, the police had arrested 125 individuals and sealed 77 shops over non-compliance of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across the city during the last week. The authorities imposed fine of Rs1,91,500 on shops over violation of SOPs by conducting 1,1,62 inspections, he added.

