Call for strong legislation, policy reforms to combat global warming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Emerson University Multan (EUM) organised a thought-provoking lecture on the pressing issue of global warming, titled "Act Now for Our Planet," on Thursday.

The guest speaker, Rashid Iqbal, President Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Multan, shed light on the alarming consequences of climate change and proposed actionable solutions. Mr. Iqbal who is also former president MCCI comprehensively outlined the root-causes of global warming, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action. He delved into the current scenario of smog, global warming, and climate change in Pakistan, highlighting the devastating impact on the environment and human health.

The expert presented both short-term and long-term solutions, emphasizing: Forestation and agricultural reforms.Effective waste management and utilization.Promotion of environmentally friendly agricultural products. Responsible transportation practices.

Conservation of the Indus Delta.

Mr. Iqbal stressed that Pakistan, despite contributing only 0.8pc to global emissions and ranking 7th in vulnerability, must take immediate action. He advocated for the construction of the Kalabagh Dam to ensure a sustainable future. To combat global warming, Mr. Iqbal called for; Strong legislation and policy reforms. Effective mechanisms for implementation;Public awareness and education. Concluding his lecture, Iqbal warned that denying the reality of global warming would have catastrophic consequences for current and future generations.

The participants deliberated emphasizing the need for collective responsibility and immediate action to mitigate the effects of global.

Faculty members: Dr. Aleem, Dr. Saddam Hussein, Dr. Abdul Moed, Dr. Uzma Niaz, Dr. Qurat ul Ain, Dr. Naveed, Dr. Umair, Dr. Beenish, Dr. Naeem, Dr. Sajjad Naeem, Dr. Wardah, Dr. Zureesha, and Dr. Rabia were in attendance