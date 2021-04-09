UrduPoint.com
Call For Subsidized Rates For Farmers' Community

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :President, Kisan Ettihad Bahawalpur, Chaudhary Abdul Mutlib has said that the government to ensure subsidized rates for farmers' community.

In a press release issued here, he said that farmers had been suffering difficulties due to higher rates of fertilizers, pesticides and agricultural machinery.

He said that the government should take notice of price hike.

He said that in order to encourage agriculture sector, the government should provide fertilizers, pesticides and agricultural machinery on subsidized rates.

He said that agriculture sector was backbone of the national economy which needed special attention to further grow.

