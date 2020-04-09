UrduPoint.com
Call For Support Thalassemia Patients In Dera, Children Need Help

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:52 PM

Organization working for the Thalassemia children called to the general public to donate blood and provide baby food stuff support to the children who are under treatment in different organization across Dera District

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Organization working for the Thalassemia children called to the general public to donate blood and provide baby food stuff support to the children who are under treatment in different organization across Dera District.

Thalassemia patients needed help from the people is an inherited blood disorder that affects the body's ability to produce hemoglobin and red blood cells. A person with Thalassemia will have too few red blood cells and too little hemoglobin, and the red blood cells may be too small. The impact can range from mild to severe and life-threatening.

Talking to media men, Khurram Iqbal has appealed to the well do off people to provide baby food stuff besides they needing blood donors to keep the children currently under treatment in different organization across Dera District.

He said donations of blood are the only support to these patients and to keep them alive they also need baby food stuff. He also appealed to the people that wherever they are in the city, they should go to the nearby Thalassemia centers and donate food and give lives to the Thalassemia patients.

