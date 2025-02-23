Open Menu

Call For Supporting Anti-smoking Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Speakers at the seminar have urged the government and civil society

to support the efforts for quitting smoking which was injurious to health.

The seminar was organized by Alternative Research Initiative Organization.

Addressing the seminar, experts- Muhammad Jaffar and Junaid Ali Khan

said that smoking at large level causes increase of carbon monoxide

in environment, effecting passive smokers.

They said that smokers did not put their own lives at risk but also put

the lives of others.

They opined that in European countries including England, Scotland and

others, civil society had been playing an important role in raising awareness

among the masses to quit smoking.

The National Health Services had also been supporting efforts to discourage

smoking in the country, they added.

