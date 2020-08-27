Call for tax exemption to cover big loss by rain to businesses

Leaders of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry urged the government to grant one-year tax exemption to the business community in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Leaders of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry urged the government to grant one-year tax exemption to the business community in Karachi.

Demanding government's favor on Thursday the business leaders said that those who have been badly affected by the devastating monsoon's rain, after suffering huge losses due to COVID-19 pandemic deserve government's attention.

In a statement, UBG's Patron-in-Chief S.M.Muneer , Central Secretary General Zubair F.Tufail, Chief Spokesman Gulzar Feroz and Chairman UBG-Sindh Region S.

Khalid Tawab criticized Sindh government for their non-serious attitude towards Karachi.

Had the government cleaned at least main nullahs and removed encroachments along, the situation would have been better now, they said.

Being the port city and an international economic hub , Karachi contributed more than 60 percent of total revenue of the country but, they regretted, this city had been badly neglected in the past.

Only over last few days , the business community suffered loss of billions of rupees due to heavy rains turning to urban flood.