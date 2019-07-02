Call for uninterrupted supply of electricity during monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the authorities of HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity for the dewatering arrangements during the monsoon season.

This he directed while presiding over an important meeting of monsoon contingency plan 2019 at Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday.

Senior Member board of Revenue Shamsuddin Soomro, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Commissioner Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Commissioner Larkana Saleem Raza Khuhro, Secretary Irrigation Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Secretary Works & Services Mansoor Abass Rizvi and representatives of Pak Army, Navy, police, PDMA, KMC, HESCO, SEPCO, K-Electric and other- concerned officers.

Director General PDMA Sindh in his briefing informed the meeting regarding contingency plan prepared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh.

He informed that rainfall over the country as a whole for Monsoon 2019 (July to September) is likely to remain near Normal.

Normal to above rainfall is expected in upper half of Pakistan due to strong incursion of Monsoon currents and their interaction with Westerly weather system, he added.

Extreme weather events are expected during the period and may cause flooding in the rivers and its adjoining tributaries.

All the divisional commissioners have also informed the meeting regarding plans they have prepared for their respective divisions and districts.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shelwani informed the meeting that there all 30 Nulls in Karachi which poses threats of over flowing during the monsoon. Encroachment is being removed and cleaning of nallas has started, he added.

The CS Sindh directed the Commissioner Karachi and MD Sindh Solid Waste Management to personally monitor the cleanning of nalla and make sure that encroachments from the nallas be removed.

Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Ahmed Sheikh stated that there is shortage of staff in Sukkur due to removal of staff but they have started preparation for monsoon and all available staff and resources would be utilized.

The CS Sindh directed all commissioners to prepare a list of health institutions, their capacity, emergency beds, doctors, paramedics, mobile dispensaries, vaccines-anti-venom, anti-Rabies and other arrangements.

He also directed them to identify the areas for temporary relief camps or tent villages at each Taluka level over an elevated surface.

He further stated that details of livestock facilities include availability of fodder and vaccination facilities be also shared with all stakeholders.

He also directed the PDMA and Commissioners to build tens cities or special arrangements for rain/flood effectees and do not disturb the education by using schools for the said purpose.

He also directed the PDMA to increase the number of de-watering pumps for Karachi from 40 to 100.

He also directed the authorities of HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric to make sure availability of electricity for dewatering arrangements.

The CS Sindh also directed the commissioners, deputy commissioner and other concerned departments to share their plans so that the final draft of Monsoon Contingency Plan-2019 will be submitted to Chief Minister Sindh for its formal approval.

He also directed the Sindh Secretary Irrigation to depute teams at protected embankments (bands) and monitor the situation.