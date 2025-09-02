Call for urgent support for farmers after flood losses

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Former Punjab Irrigation Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari has called for urgent and targeted measures to support farmers and rural communities devastated by recent floods across Punjab.

Speaking to APP, Leghari said the overflowing Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers had inundated vast tracts of farmland, impacting millions of people and damaging hundreds of thousands of acres under cultivation. He noted that farmers—many of whom were either harvesting summer crops or preparing land for the upcoming wheat season—now face severe and immediate challenges.

Leghari highlighted the significant damage to key crops, noting that cotton fields in South Punjab, a critical source of export revenue, had been submerged. Rice cultivation in districts such as Kasur, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Sialkot was also severely affected. Additionally, standing crops of vegetables—including tomatoes, onions, and chillies—were destroyed by stagnant floodwater, disrupting supply chains and driving up prices in major urban centers.

He further pointed out that sugarcane and fodder crops had also suffered, threatening both the sugar industry and livestock feed supply.

“The damage goes beyond crops,” Leghari said. “Thousands of animals have perished, and the dairy sector, a key source of rural income, is under pressure due to fodder shortages and logistical disruptions. This could reduce milk production and negatively impact household nutrition across the country.”

Expressing concern over the wheat sowing season, Leghari stressed the importance of timely land preparation to ensure food security. He warned that floodwater and residual mud deposits could delay sowing and reduce yields, while the loss of stored grain in rural households may further strain local food markets.

Calling attention to the plight of small farmers, Leghari urged the government to prioritize relief and rehabilitation for the most vulnerable. “Providing access to seeds, fodder, and essential supplies is critical to help these communities recover and to protect Pakistan’s fragile food system,” he said.