Call for using face masks to avoid contraction of influenza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A health expert on Friday advised citizens to use face masks and wash their hands to avoid contraction of the influenza virus as it is easily transmissible from an infected person to others.

"Most patients are complaining of high fever, cough, body pains, runny nose, headaches and sore throat due to the influenza virus," Dr Halar Shaikh, a general physician told a private news channel.

Shaikah urged the Infected people to stay home for at least 24 hours; limit contact with others; infected persons should avoid travelling.