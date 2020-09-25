UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call For Vibrant Role Of Society To Stop Violence Against Women, Children

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Call for vibrant role of society to stop violence against women, children

All segments of the society will have to raise their voice to stop the incidents of violence against women and children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :All segments of the society will have to raise their voice to stop the incidents of violence against women and children.

These views were expressed by former Member of Sindh Assembly and educationist, Ms. Mehtab Akber Rashidi, President of Peoples Doctors Forum Pakistan Dr. Karim Khawaja and other speakers, in a seminar organized at the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), here on Friday.

Mehtab Rashdi said that now we have to open our eyes and take action against evil elements in our society.

Awareness should also be created among the children about challenges of daily life, she added.

She said that the dream of a safe and clean society will only be materialized when our minds are purified.

The speakers also called for strictly implementation of existing laws to stop violence against children.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Karim Khawaja said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had tabled different bills in the assemblies to protect children'rights and had also raised voice for the purpose.

In his address, the Member of the National Commission on Minorities and the Secretary Human Rights Committee PMA, Dr. Jai Pal said that in the past, due to non-availability of social media, the incidents of violence against women and children were not reported and now we have to understand the need of the society.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Social Media Pakistan Peoples Party Women All

Recent Stories

CSA Director visits Virtual University Head Office ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs strictly following of ti ..

2 minutes ago

Virginia Health Official Warns Planned Trump Rally ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir cause to be flashpoint of PM's address in ..

7 minutes ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.