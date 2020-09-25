Call for vibrant role of society to stop violence against women, children

All segments of the society will have to raise their voice to stop the incidents of violence against women and children

These views were expressed by former Member of Sindh Assembly and educationist, Ms. Mehtab Akber Rashidi, President of Peoples Doctors Forum Pakistan Dr. Karim Khawaja and other speakers, in a seminar organized at the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), here on Friday.

Mehtab Rashdi said that now we have to open our eyes and take action against evil elements in our society.

Awareness should also be created among the children about challenges of daily life, she added.

She said that the dream of a safe and clean society will only be materialized when our minds are purified.

The speakers also called for strictly implementation of existing laws to stop violence against children.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Karim Khawaja said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had tabled different bills in the assemblies to protect children'rights and had also raised voice for the purpose.

In his address, the Member of the National Commission on Minorities and the Secretary Human Rights Committee PMA, Dr. Jai Pal said that in the past, due to non-availability of social media, the incidents of violence against women and children were not reported and now we have to understand the need of the society.