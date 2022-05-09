UrduPoint.com

Call For Water Supply For Cholistan

May 09, 2022

Call for water supply for Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Local religious leader, Maulana Qari Muhammad Hanif Mirani Naqshbandi has demanded of the government to ensure water supply to people and cattle living in Cholistan desert area.

In a press release issued here, he said that Cholistan desert area has been facing hot weather even temperature surged to 47 centigrade.

He said that Cholistan has population of a large number human and cattle who had been facing water scarcity.

He demanded of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz and Federal Minister for food Security, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema to play their role for water supply to Cholistan.

