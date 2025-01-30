“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

(@Abdulla99267510)

Distressed American woman pleads with police and apartment union officials but refuses to eat or rest, longs for her husband

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) “Call my husband, Nadal”—these were the words repeatedly uttered throughout the night by American woman O’Neija Andrew Robbins, who had fallen in love with a Pakistani youth and wished to marry him.

The distressed American woman pleaded with the police and the apartment union officials but refused to eat or rest, longing for her husband. Every few moments, she would utter the same words: "Call my husband, Nadal." However, the male and female police officers stationed for security had only one response:

"We’re trying to find Nadal and introduce him to you. Please wait."

Waiting for her beloved Nadal, O’Neija Andrew Robbins spent most of the previous night sitting on a chair in the parking lot of Ali Arcade in Karachi's Usmanabad area.

Upon the insistence of police officers and building residents, she briefly went to the union office to rest.

Local resident Rafiq Ahmed, who was at a nearby tea stall, told Express that ever since the American woman returned to Ali Arcade, she had spent the whole night in the building’s parking lot, sitting alongside the security personnel.

She was offered food—burgers, soup and other items—but, overwhelmed with grief over being deceived in love, she refused to eat.

After much insistence, she only had two biscuits and tea. She continued to plead, “Call my husband, Nadal,”.

There was no answer to her plea. The police kept reassuring her while a large crowd gathered outside the building watched the scene unfold. The people sipped tea at the stall, discussed the love story of the American woman and Nadal.

The incident has put Ali Arcade, Usmanabad, on the global map. As police patrolled the area, the crowd gradually dispersed. After staying awake all night, O’Neijja eventually went to rest in the building’s union office.

Before sleeping, she turned to the officers and said, “I am waiting for Nadal,”. But no one had an answer.

Meanwhile, the residents of the building faced severe distress due to the situation. They locked the entrances and exits of the building.

Local resident Rafiq Ahmed said that Nadal and his family were nowhere to be found.

“It is the government's and police’s responsibility to find them. The local authorities should resolve this issue immediately and free us from this trouble,” he added.