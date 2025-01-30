“Call My Husband, Nadal” - American Woman Waits Whole Night For Her Lover
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:25 AM
Distressed American woman pleads with police and apartment union officials but refuses to eat or rest, longs for her husband
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) “Call my husband, Nadal”—these were the words repeatedly uttered throughout the night by American woman O’Neija Andrew Robbins, who had fallen in love with a Pakistani youth and wished to marry him.
The distressed American woman pleaded with the police and the apartment union officials but refused to eat or rest, longing for her husband. Every few moments, she would utter the same words: "Call my husband, Nadal." However, the male and female police officers stationed for security had only one response:
"We’re trying to find Nadal and introduce him to you. Please wait."
Waiting for her beloved Nadal, O’Neija Andrew Robbins spent most of the previous night sitting on a chair in the parking lot of Ali Arcade in Karachi's Usmanabad area.
Upon the insistence of police officers and building residents, she briefly went to the union office to rest.
Local resident Rafiq Ahmed, who was at a nearby tea stall, told Express that ever since the American woman returned to Ali Arcade, she had spent the whole night in the building’s parking lot, sitting alongside the security personnel.
She was offered food—burgers, soup and other items—but, overwhelmed with grief over being deceived in love, she refused to eat.
After much insistence, she only had two biscuits and tea. She continued to plead, “Call my husband, Nadal,”.
There was no answer to her plea. The police kept reassuring her while a large crowd gathered outside the building watched the scene unfold. The people sipped tea at the stall, discussed the love story of the American woman and Nadal.
The incident has put Ali Arcade, Usmanabad, on the global map. As police patrolled the area, the crowd gradually dispersed. After staying awake all night, O’Neijja eventually went to rest in the building’s union office.
Before sleeping, she turned to the officers and said, “I am waiting for Nadal,”. But no one had an answer.
Meanwhile, the residents of the building faced severe distress due to the situation. They locked the entrances and exits of the building.
Local resident Rafiq Ahmed said that Nadal and his family were nowhere to be found.
“It is the government's and police’s responsibility to find them. The local authorities should resolve this issue immediately and free us from this trouble,” he added.
Recent Stories
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover26 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in Washington DC plane crash5 minutes ago
-
Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations25 minutes ago
-
Cash, bike handed over to man1 hour ago
-
Ali Gohar slams Imran Khan for 'creating chaos' in politics2 hours ago
-
Govt. ready for talks, but doubts PTI's seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui11 hours ago
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers12 hours ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202512 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs12 hours ago
-
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology12 hours ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar12 hours ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee12 hours ago