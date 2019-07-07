UrduPoint.com
'Call Sarzameen App' Witnesses 75 % Redressal Rate Of Expats Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has resolved over 1,774 complaints of the expatriates received on 'Call Sarzameen App' during the last week of June, witnessing around 75 per cent redressal rate weekly.

According to the data recorded by 'Call Sarzameen App', earlier launched by the ministry to increase connectivity with Overseas Pakistanis, as many as 2,369 complaints were lodged by Pakistani Diaspora during the last week, out of which 520 were still pending while some 75 were in process.

The complaints were forwarded by various departments including Prime Minister Delivery Unit, OP&HRD ministry, Overseas Employment Corporation, Buearu of Emigration and Overseas Employment, Workers Welfare Fund and others.

The complaints of overseas Pakistanis were also sent by the Community Welfare Attaches deputed by the government in various countries.

The complaints were related to criminal offences, land grabbing, family disputes, financial matters, Water problem, Sui gas connection and other issues, the official sources told APP here.

The sources said overseas Pakistanis had lodged some 18,026 complaints related to various issues with the overseas ministry during last 18 years, out of which 12,436 cases were redressed by the ministry and its attached departments.

The ministry and its attached departments received some 7,168 complaints regarding land grabbing issues since 2001, out of which 4,399 were settled while 2,769 were under process, the official sources said.

