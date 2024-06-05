Open Menu

Call To Address Challenges Hindering Sustainable Cotton Production

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Vice President of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr Yusuf Zafar stressed the need to address challenge of climate change which was hindering sustainable cotton production in Pakistan.

In one-day workshop titled " Sustainable Cotton Production Under Changing Climate, he discussed the increasing demand for high-quality cotton products in the global market and Pakistan’s potential for organic farming. Dr Yusuf commenting on importance of adoption of various measures to capitalize on the lucrative global market for high-quality cotton and bolster Pakistan's agricultural sector.

He maintained that the limited access to quality seed, high cost on inputs and certification issues were creating obstacles in way of enhanced cotton production. He advocated for organic cotton, required infrastructure and proper training to farmers. Renowned experts on Climate Changes Dr. Ashfaq Chatha shared the importance of ensuring a stable future for the cotton industry amidst changing weather patterns.

He advocated for embracing resilient cotton varieties, implementing conservation agriculture practices, improving water management, and promoting agroforestry techniques to enhance cotton productivity sustainably.

Mohammad Waseem Ishaq, Project Manager at Centre of Agriculture and Bio-Science International (CABI), stated that the project of CABI aimed to transition towards sustainable cotton cultivation through traditional methods.

The promotion of organic farming initiative will improve soil health, reduce environmental pollution, and promote eco-friendly practices, positioning Pakistan as a major player in the global cotton market. Senior Scientist, Dr. Muhammad Imtiaz stated that bio-fertilizers played vital role in reducing chemical usage, improving soil health, and enhancing crop yields. Dr. Nazia Salman, Senior Scientist in Entomology, highlighted the significance and benefits of bio-pesticides in controlling pest infestations naturally, reducing environmental pollution, and increasing farmer profitability. Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Director CCRI Multan, expressed gratitude to all participants for their active participation in the workshop. He however added that Balochistan could be the hub of organic cotton in near future. APP/atf 1517 hrs

