Call to allow reopen businesses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Tuesday demanded the government to preferably allow businessmen to reopen their businesses with minimum turnover of customers on priority basis.

Addressing the meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Electronics and Installment Association, FCCI president Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan said that economic activities had come to a grinding halt due to corona precipitated threat of lockdown.

He said the Federal as well as provincial governments should formulate a comprehensive and clear-cut policy, allowing potentially less hazardous businesses to contribute their role in the national economy.

Sikandar Azam further said that FCCI was a member based apolitical trade body and businessmen must get its membership to avail this prestigious and effective platform for resolving their genuine business related problems.

Chairman FCCI Standing Committee Habibur Rehman Gill paid tributeto Rana Sikandar Azam for making all out efforts to facilitate smallbusinesses and SME sector.